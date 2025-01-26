Youth to play major role in making of 'Viksit Bharat': Rajnath

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Terming them as "future heroes of India", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the youth will play a major role in the making of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Advertisment

He said this during a ceremony held here to felicitate the 'Super-100' winners of Veer Gatha 4.0, the defence ministry said.

Singh also termed the sense of national pride as the most crucial aspect for development of any country.

Among the 100 winners, 66 are girls from different parts of the country, it said in a statement.

Advertisment

The youth are "future heroes of India" and they will play a major role in making India a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, as envisioned by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said.

He asserted that a 'hero' works for the upliftment of the nation; and whose work gives a new direction to the society.

Singh and Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan felicitated the winners.

Advertisment

During the felicitation ceremony, each winner was presented with a cash prize of Rs 10,000, a medal and a certificate.

These 'Super-100' winners are among the nearly 10,000 special guests, who will be witnessing the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path on Sunday, it said.

In his address, Singh appreciated the joint efforts of Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Education towards achieving Veer Gatha's objective of connecting the youth with the glorious history of the country's bravehearts.

Advertisment

He acknowledged the pan-India participation of over 1.76 crore students in this fourth edition of the project, and said it is providing recognition to the bravehearts through education.

He commended the intelligence, enthusiasm and patriotism of the students who participated in the competition.

Singh exhorted them to continue taking inspiration from bravehearts such as freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaqulla Khan and courageous soldiers, whose bravery and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, on the eve of the 76th Republic Day celebrations, Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth gave away prizes to the winners of the National School Band Competition that ended here on Saturday.

The pipe band of girls of PM Shri Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Patamda, East Singhbum, Jharkhand (Eastern Zone) won the first prize in the 'pipe band girls' category, the ministry said in another statement.

This band, along with a military band team, will be a "star attraction" during the parade at Kartavya Path, as they will be performing at the rostrum, it said.

Advertisment

Two other bands -- a pipe band of boys from PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 Belagavi Cantt. Karnataka (Southern Zone); and a brass band of girls from Government Senior Secondary School West Point, Gangtok, Sikkim (Eastern Zone) -- will perform at Vijay Chowk during the Beating Retreat Ceremony on January 29, it said. PTI KND NB NB