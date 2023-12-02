Youth to play vital role in realising vision of developed India: CM Khattar

Chandigarh, Dec 2 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the youth will play an important role in realising the vision of a developed India over the next 25 years.

Expressing confidence in the youth's ability to make significant contributions to the broader goal of fostering a prosperous and advanced India, Khattar underscored their immense power in accelerating economic development.

The chief minister said that several initiatives such as 'Make in India', 'Skill India', 'Digital India', 'Standup India' and 'Startup India' have been launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to channel this potential positively. Khattar said the impact of these initiatives is evident in their success in creating employment opportunities for the youth, equipping them with the skills needed for self-employment, fostering digital proficiency and empowering them to initiate and establish their own businesses.

The chief minister was interacting with a group of youths via audio conferencing, according to an official statement. Nearly 22,000 youths had joined the session. Wishing a prosperous future for the youth, he said "it is imperative to strengthen the four 'Amrit Pillars' comprising our youth power, women power, farmers, and the middle and poor classes" to actualise Prime Minister Modi's vision of transforming India into a developed nation within the next 25 years of the 'Amrit Kaal'. Khattar emphasized the state government's effective measures in eliminating what he described as "3Cs -- corruption, crime and caste-based politics".

This concerted effort aims to create a conducive environment for growth, development and inclusive progress in the state, he said.

The chief minister further said the National Education Policy brings about a revolutionary change in the education sector with a particular emphasis given on skill education spanning from the schools to the universities. The objective is to ensure every youth in the state not only attains education but also acquires essential skills by 2030, he added. Giving the basic mantras for success to the youth, the chief minister urged them to maintain a clear focus on their life goals, cultivate a positive mindset, practice discipline and patience, adopt a healthy lifestyle, optimise their use of time and dedicate themselves to serving society and the nation. During his interaction, Khattar also said that his regime has transformed the government job opportunities into a mission based on merit. India is increasingly becoming a global hub for startups and research, he said, adding a new startup policy has been implemented in Haryana in alignment with this trend to foster a startup culture.

Under this policy, the youth are being incentivized to establish their startups by offering financial and technical support, said Khattar. The chief minister encouraged the youth to explore the entrepreneurial landscape, especially in agriculture-based products, and urged them to strive for careers in research. PTI CHS AS AS