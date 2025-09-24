Youth took off with Delhi girl 4 months ago, hid in relative's house in Nepal; minor brought back

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was traced in Nepal after she allegedly eloped with a 22-year-old youth from her home about four months ago in outernorth Delhi's Shahbad Dairy and married him, an official said on Wednesday.

While the girl was brought back to the country on Sunday, the youth managed to flee and is currently absconding, they said.

The youth, Dilip, allegedly took her to Tamil Nadu and Bihar before taking her to the home of a close relative in Nepal, where they took shelter after getting married.

He also allegedly gave his mobile phone to his brother to book a train ticket from Patna to Tiruppur via Chennai to mislead the police, they said.

The girl went missing from Shahbad Dairy on May 13, and her mother lodged a missing person's complaint at Shahbad Dairy Police Station.

A case was registered and initial investigations traced the girl and Dilip to Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu in July, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami.

However, Dilip, believing that he was being trailed by the police, fled with the minor to his native village, Mujjilya, in Bihar’s Sitamarhi and later crossed into Nepal, where he received shelter from a relative.

Police conducted a thorough probe using a combination of manual surveillance, technical tracking, and analysis of mobile phone CDRs, IMEI numbers, and social media accounts.

“The team traced the movement of Dilip from Patna to Tiruppur via Chennai in mid-August and devised a multi-state operation to recover the victim.

"Teams were dispatched to Tiruppur and Chennai, where they apprehended some accomplices, including Dilip’s brother Sajjan and the sons of Kedar Paswan, a relative who was sheltering the suspect,” he said.

Their interrogation revealed that they got married. Following sustained pressure, the relative in Nepal handed over the girl to the police at the India-Nepal border, the official said.

Delhi Police took the help of Bihar Police to recover the girl.

Delhi Police took the help of Bihar Police to recover the girl.

On September 21, the minor was safely handed over to authorities in Bihar and later brought back to Delhi. Dilip, however, managed to evade arrest and remains at large, police said.