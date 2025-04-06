Youth trampled to death by elephant in Kerala’s Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala), Apr 6 (PTI) A man was killed in a wild elephant attack in Mundoor, in this district, on Sunday night, police said.

Alan (25), a resident of Kayaramkodu, was trampled to death by the elephant, they added.

His mother sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to the Palakkad district hospital.

The attack occurred at around 8 pm while the mother and son were on their way home.

Locals rushed them to the hospital, but Alan could not be saved. His body has been shifted to the district hospital mortuary, police said. PTI ARM SSK ARM SSK ROH