Youth, uncle held for stabbing man to death in Delhi's Seemapuri

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death after he intervened in a quarrel between his wife and a youth who had passed lewd remarks and molested her in northeast Delhi's Seemapuri area, police said on Tuesday.

Muslim (18) and his uncle have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder, they said, adding that the deceased has been identified as Akbar Ali Mirza, a resident of New Seemapuri.

The police said they received a PCR call regarding a quarrel around 11.56 pm on Monday at Seemapuri police station.

According to a complaint lodged by Ali's wife Fareen, Muslin, who was known to the family, allegedly passed abusive and lewd remarks at her. When she objected, he continued to hurl abuses and also assaulted her, they said.

When Akbar Ali intervened to pacify the situation, Muslin's maternal uncle reached the spot in his support and attacked Ali with a knife, inflicting multiple stab wounds, officials said.

Ali was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

A senior police officer said that both the crime and forensic science laboratory (FSL) teams visited the scene and collected evidence.

"A case has been registered under relevant sections pertaining to molestation and murder. Two accused persons, including the main assailant, have been detained," the officer said.

Ali was previously listed as a "bad character" of Seemapuri police station. The exact motive behind the fatal attack is being verified, and further investigation is underway, the officials added. PTI SSJ NB NB