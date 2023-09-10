Youth under treatment dies at drug de-addiction centre, family alleges foul play

Ambala, Sep 10 (PTI) The family members of a youth, who died under treatment at a drug de-addiction centre here, have alleged foul play, police said on Sunday.

A ruckus was caused by his family members after the death of an inmate late Saturday night, they said.

The youth was a drug addict and had been admitted to the drug de-addiction centre, police said, adding, the exact cause of death will be known once the post mortem report comes.

Police said the family members have accused the drug de-addiction centre's operator and three others working there of torturing the youth.

A case of culpable homicide has been registered against the four persons, police said, adding they have begun their investigation into the matter.

Family members have said that they received a phone call from the operator, who said the youth's health had deteriorated due to increase in blood pressure.

He was taken for treatment to the Civil Hospital in Ambala where doctors declared him brought dead, they said. PTI COR SUN AS VN VN