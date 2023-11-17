Youth who glorified accused in Karnataka murder case booked

Mangaluru, Nov 17 (PTI) The Cyber, Economic and Narcotic (CEN) crime police in Udupi have registered a case against a youth who posted a perverse comment on Instagram, glorifying the main accused in the Udupi murder case.

Advertisment

The post describes Praveen Chowgale, the accused, as a man who has set a record by killing four people belonging to a community within 15 minutes, police sources said.

The Instagram post in the Tulu language also carries a morphed picture of Chowgale with a crown on his head.

The Udupi CEN police who came across the post immediately swung into action and registered a cyber complaint under IT Act Section 66 and Section 505 (2) of IPC, the sources said. PTI MVG MVG KH