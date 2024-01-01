Youth who was injured after being hit by car in 3-month-old incident dies; kin place body on road

Phagwara, Jan 1 (PTI) A 24-year-old youth who was seriously injured after being hit by a car and allegedly beaten by its occupants succumbed to his injuries, police said on Monday.

Rupanjot Singh succumbed to his injuries he had sustained in the three-month old incident on Sunday night, they said.

The bereaved family members and other irate villagers of Bohani, which included women, staged a demonstration outside Rawalpindi police station here on Monday evening by placing the body on road, resulting in a traffic blockade on Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road for about an hour.

Police said that Rupanjot and his friend Gurpreet Singh, who were returning on a bike to their native village Bohani from Isarwal village on October 3, were allegedly hit by a car and attacked by its occupants.

While Rupanjot suffered serious injuries and was under treatment, his friend Gurpreet suffered from arm and leg fractures. Gurpreet recovered but Rupanjot remained bed-ridden and succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, they said.

Family members of Rupanjot and other villagers were enraged due to alleged police inaction against the assailants and refused to allow post-mortem of the body or carry out last rites till the assailants were arrested.

Phagwara's Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaspreet Singh assured them that the assailants will be put behind bars and sought 2-3 days time after which the protesters lifted the dharna and took the body back to the village.

The DSP said that Section 302 (murder) of IPC has been added to the case registered on October 4 already . Section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been slapped against key accused Harpreet Singh alias Happo and two others, he said. PTI COR SUN SKY SKY