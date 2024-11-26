Youth wing of CPI protests use of term 'servant quarters'

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The All India Youth Federation (AIYF) on Tuesday staged a protest at Delhi's VP House, which has residences of MPs among others, over the use of the term "servant quarters" to denote the residences allotted to the staff and helps.

Staging a protest at the residential complex which houses political leaders and parliamentarians, AIYF, the youth wing of Communist Party of India (CPI), called it a failure in eradicating "colonial" mindset.

"Today the country is observing the 75th anniversary of the adoption of our Constitution which has equality and justice as its cornerstone. It is unfortunate that despite this long journey as a republic, we have failed in eradicating colonial and feudal era remnants such as the "master-servant" relation," the AIYF said in a statement.

"The word 'servant' indicates slavery and an attitude of servitude which has no space in a democratic country. The word is demeaning and insulting to the labours of staffers who assist members of parliament in the fulfilment of their duties," they said.

"The AIYF stands for dignity of labour in all walks of life and laments the fact that a grand celebration is being held in the Parliament to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of our Constitution while such undemocratic indicators of colonialism and slavery exist at a stone's throw away," they said.

The youth organisation demanded that the sign should be changed from 'servant quarters' to 'staff quarters' to establish the dignity of labour and democratic values. PTI AO SKY SKY