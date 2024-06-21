Youth wings of Congress, TMC stage protest to protest NEET 'irregularities' in Bengal

Kolkata, Jun 21 (PTI) The youth wings of the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Congress on Friday hit the streets of West Bengal to protest against the “irregularities” in both the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams.

Youth Congress activists staged the protests in central Kolkata's Moulali area where Pradesh Congress Committee president Adhir Ranjan Choudhury was present.

The TMC's youth wing also staged a demonstration in College Street area and elsewhere in the state.

Chowdhury claimed that both the NEET and the UGC-NET scandals in the country and the school jobs scam in West Bengal are "shocking examples" of how the respective regimes are playing havoc with the future of lakhs of job aspirants.

“We demand that all those behind the irregularities in NEET and UGC-NET be immediately tracked down and brought to book. We call for a high-level probe into the entrance tests,” Chowdhury said.

His demand came amid outcry against alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination NEET and also the cancellation of the UGC-NET examination on Wednesday a day after it was held.

Lambasting the central government in this context, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said that the CBI inquiry of the scam was nothing but a 'farce'. He demanded a judicial inquiry into the scam.

The CBI has registered an FIR into the UGC-NET paper leak case on Thursday against unidentified persons on a reference from the Union Education Ministry.

"A scam of the central government is being probed by another central agency (CBI) is nothing but a farce. We demand a judicial probe into the matter. Even the roles of the relatives of the union minister be investigated," Ghosh said.

Protests were held outside several colleges in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas district, Paschim Medinipur district and elsewhere, said Trinankur Bhattacharya, president of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, the student wing of the TMC.

“We demand that those behind the large-scale scandals be immediately identified and the future of lakhs of candidates are not jeopardised,” Bhattacharya said.

“The attempts to hush up the wrongdoing by central government heavyweights and the conducting agency will be resisted,” he added. PTI SUS SCH NN