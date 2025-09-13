Youth wings of Manipur Cong, MPP hold protests near PM’s programme venue in Imphal

Imphal, Sep 13 (PTI) Activists of the youth wings of the Congress and Manipur Peoples' Party (MPP) held demonstrations near Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme venue in Imphal on Saturday, protesting against the PM’s trip to the strife-torn state and terming it a “political ploy”.

Holding placards, the workers of the Manipur Peoples' Party Youth Front raised slogans outside its office here, and claimed that the PM’s visit is “not aimed at restoration of peace and normalcy” in the state.

The MPP office is close to the Kangla Fort, where the PM inaugurated a slew of development projects and addressed a public rally.

A similar protest by the Congress youth wing activists was also staged in front of the Congress Bhavan, around 100 metres from Modi’s function venue.

Protesters were prevented by police personnel from proceeding to the PM’s programme venue.

Later in a post on X, Congress Lok Sabha MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam claimed that Modi’s visit did not provide any concrete and time-bound roadmap to resettle the internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Manipur.

"Modi has never acknowledged the unprecedented crisis in Manipur, including in his speeches today. No concrete and time-bound roadmap to resettle the IDPs or disarming or access to public facilities/assets such as highways! What a contempt!” Akoijam said.

Manipur Congress president Keisham Megjachandra told reporters here that the PM did not visit the state in the last 28 months since the ethnic violence erupted in Manipur.

“The people of the state have been suffering for a long time. They are not happy. There is no free movement at all," he asserted.

Internally displaced students studying in different colleges of the state and the Manipur University also demonstrated on the varsity campus against Modi’s visit to the state.

Women activists from Khangabok, Leishangthem and Thoubal Haokha in Thoubal district also staged protests at various places, denouncing the PM’s visit. PTI CORR BDC RBT