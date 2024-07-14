Youths attracted to our ideology, joining us in large numbers every year: RSS official

Ranchi, Jul 14 (PTI) Youths in large numbers are getting “attracted to RSS ideology” and becoming a part of it every year, an office bearer of the organisation said on Sunday.

Over one lakh youths join the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh each year through the 'Join RSS' platform, its national publicity head Sunil Ambekar said.

Ambekar was addressing the media on the concluding day of the three-day meeting of 'Prant Pracharaks' in Ranchi.

"A total of 66,529 people joined the RSS till June this year," he said.

Organisational expansion and the upcoming centenary year celebrations were among the issues discussed during the meeting.

On a query regarding alleged religious conversion prevailing in Jharkhand, Kambekar said some people use unfair means for the purpose, which is not right.

"There is a law to prevent this and everybody should follow it. RSS has been against this practice," he said.

Top RSS leaders, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, national executive members and all prant pracharaks participated in the meeting.

Prant pracharaks, who oversee the Sangh’s 46 organisational provinces, are its full-time workers.

The organisation will complete 100 years in 2025. PTI SAN RBT