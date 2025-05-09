Youth's body found near railway tracks in Amethi

Amethi (UP), May 9 (PTI) The body of an unidentified youth was found under suspicious circumstances near the railway tracks at the Lucknow-Sultanpur line, officials said on Friday.

The body was discovered around 11 am near the railway line in the Chak Baher village under the Bhale Sultan Shaheed Smarak police station limits, initial reports said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and efforts are underway to identify him, SHO Tanuj Pal said.

Following the autopsy report, the police will confirm if the death was accidental or a result of foul play.