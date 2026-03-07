Youth's body found with throat slit in field in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Mar 7 (PTI) The body of a youth was found with his throat slit in a field here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Mithun Rawat, a resident of Durin Purva village.

According to police sources, Rawat left his home on Friday but did not return.

His body was found in the field in the Kursi police station area by villagers on Friday night. They informed police about it on Saturday morning, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the assailants repeatedly attacked the youth with a sharp object, nearly severing his neck, they said.

"We have taken the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem. The matter is under active investigation, and we expect to crack the case soon," said Circle Officer, Fatehpur, Jagat Kanaujia.

Police teams are currently combing the area where the body was found for clues, he said. PTI COR CDN DIV DIV