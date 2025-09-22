Youths booked for raising slogans in support of gangster killed in encounter

Bulandshahr (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) Police have registered a case against youths who allegedly raised slogans in support of a wanted criminal killed in an encounter with Ghaziabad Police, officials said on Monday.

A video of the incident has surfaced online.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tejveer Singh said Balram, a notorious gangster carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, was shot dead in an encounter with police on Saturday.

On Sunday, his body was brought to his native village in Jahangirabad for cremation, where some youths in the gathered crowd were seen raising slogans in his favour.

Taking cognisance of the video, police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Jahangirabad police station, Singh said.

"The youths seen shouting slogans are being identified and will be arrested soon," he added.

Police said Balram was a close associate of the Anil Dujana gang and was wanted in several heinous cases, including murder, robbery and extortion.