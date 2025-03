Meerut (UP), Mar 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday hailed the youths of the state, saying they can overcome any challenge with the government's support.

Speaking at a loan distribution function in Meerut, Adityanath said, "For youths, a challenge is not a challenge. If the government stands by them, they can pave their way through any challenge. The youths of Uttar Pradedh have worked to take themselves forward."