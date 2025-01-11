Youths don't need to go abroad to fulfil aspirations, time to pursue 'Indian dream': Rajnath Singh

Meerut (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that young people today no longer need to go abroad to pursue their dreams as the means and resources to fulfil their aspirations are now available within the country.

Addressing a convocation ceremony at a private university here, he described youths as the nation's heroes and emphasised that they have the potential to take the country to greater heights.

"The country faced numerous challenges after Independence. An atmosphere of despondency prevailed due to various reasons, causing our youths to be afraid of dreaming... They only dreamt of the US, the UK... For decades our youths had to go abroad to fulfil their dreams...

"However, times have changed. It is the time to build the 'Indian dream'... Now you have the means and resources in the country to fulfil your dreams and aspirations. What is needed is a strong will and determination," Singh said, citing the growth of start-ups and the digital economy in the country.

He said India is continuously moving forward towards becoming self-reliant in various fields including health and defence.

"If India says something on the international platform, then the whole world listens carefully to what India is saying," he said.

He noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, India turned challenges into opportunities, leading the country towards self-reliance in the fields of health and education.

As the chief guest, Singh presented medals, certificates, and degrees to 25 outstanding students. In total, 275 students received gold medals, certificates and degrees, with around 4,000 students completing their courses.

In his address, Singh shared the success mantra of "three Ps" -- Patience, Persistence, and Perseverance -- and encouraged students to harness their talent, strong willpower and hard work.

He highlighted India's growing self-reliance in defence and other sectors, citing the country's increasing number of startups and its expanding global presence.

"Today, India is establishing itself as one of the strongest nations. Our youth can represent the country with new confidence and energy. If you possess an idea and skill set and are ready to work hard, you will have no shortage of opportunities or resources," he said, adding India is undergoing a period of "transformation, innovation and dynamism".

Singh said India and its Vedic civilisation were far ahead of time which is reflected in achievements in varied fields like industry, science, textiles, medicine, philosophy and spirituality. PTI COR CDN RT