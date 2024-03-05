Youths forerunners of India's development story, says Delhi LG V K Saxena

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday said Indian youths are the forerunners of the country's development story and will pave the way for the nation to emerge as a global leader.

Addressing the 16th convocation ceremony of IP University, he said, "The youths should realise their potential in taking India to great heights." "They should use their knowledge also to contribute to the development of the country," Saxena told the students.

Presenting the university report, vice-chancellor Mahesh Verma highlighted the developments of the university.

"From a small temporary campus at Kashmere Gate, the university has grown to two huge campuses in Dwarka and East Delhi with over 90,000 students, 191 programmes across 18 schools of studies, three centres of Excellence and 113 affiliated institutions across Delhi and NCR," he said.

B V R Subrahmanyam, the CEO of Niti Aayog and chief guest on the occasion, said, "India is striving towards becoming the largest higher education system by 2047 by enrolling over nine crore students in colleges and universities. This demographic dividend can be achieved by investing in students and education." To mark the Silver Jubilee celebrations, a postal stamp and a special cover were released along with a commemorative coin and a 'Silver Jubilee Book'. Around 24,708 degree certificates, including graduate, master and PhD, were awarded at the convocation ceremony.