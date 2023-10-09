Youths foundation of PM Modi's vision of new India: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Dehradun, Oct 9 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Monday said youths for the foundation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a new India and assured them that no one will be allowed to do injustice to them at any level.

Addressing a Yuva Mahotsav here, he said the state government has secured the future of the youths by introducing a stringent anti-copying law and sending people to jail for their involvement in leaking question papers of recruitment examinations.

"The youths of Uttarakhand are not only talented and meritorious, they are also hard-working. They have made their mark in different fields at the national level and made the state proud," Dhami said and assured them that both the Centre and the state government are working to protect their interests.

"The future of the country and the state depends on the strength of our youth. We will ensure that no injustice is done to you at any level," the Uttarakhand chief minister said.

On the occasion, the chief minister handed over appointment letters to candidates selected through Rojgar Mela and said that he had given appointment letters to nearly 1,000 candidates over the past 15 days.

Dhami also launched a Rojgar Prayag Portal, Yuva Uttarakhand App and inaugurated self-employment centres at employment offices in Dehradun and Udham Singh Nagar districts. MoUs have been signed to obtain technical cooperation from IIT Roorkee and Microsoft.

While the Rojgar Prayag portal will simplify the information and application process for the posts to be filled through outsourcing in various government departments, the youth will also be able to get information about the posts to be filled through outsourcing in various departments through this portal, he said.

Skill Education and Employment Minister Saurabh Bahuguna was also present at the event. PTI ALM ALM NSD NSD