Youths have huge role to play in making India a developed country by 2047: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Chandigarh, Dec 11 (PTI) Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday said it is pertinent to channelise the innovative ideas of the youth into nation building by inviting them to ideate and contribute to the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Advertisment

Purohit was addressing a gathering, which included vice chancellors of 20 universities, more than 250 principals, deans and faculty members of colleges from across Punjab, after a state-level 'Viksit Bharat at 2047: Voice of Youth' campaign kicked off from the Raj Bhavan, according to an official statement.

The governor, who is also the administrator of the union territory of Chandigarh, said that 'Viksit Bharat@2047' is the Centre's vision to make India a developed nation by 2047, when the country will complete 100 years of independence.

"For this to happen, there is a need to chalk out a bold, ambitious and transformative agenda with the involvement of all stakeholders. The youth, who constitute our largest population group, have a huge role to play therein," he said.

Advertisment

Calling upon the academia to shoulder the responsibility to facilitate the transformation process, Purohit said it is pertinent to channelise the innovative ideas of the youth into nation building by inviting them to ideate and contribute to the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

He said it is important that the youth, more so those in colleges, institutes and universities take part in this important exercise.

Simultaneously, academicians should assist in their own innovative ways in character building of the youth by instilling moral values and discipline, especially time management skills, he said.

Advertisment

Purohit posed three questions to the youth -- What can you do to make Viksit Bharat@2047 possible? What do we need to do to reach this goal? How should a Viksit Bharat look like in 2047 in different aspects? -- and sought their responses.

"Each one of you can think about it and send your suggestions on the Vikisit Bharat @ 2047 Ideas Portal," the governor said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed via videoconferencing vice chancellors of universities, heads of institutes and faculty members at workshops organised at Raj Bhavans across the country.

Prominent academicians took part in panel discussions on pertinent topics, including empowered Indians, good governance and security. PTI CHS DIV DIV