Youths must protect India's cultural values: Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday urged the youth to play a proactive role in safeguarding India's cultural values, calling them the 'warriors of nation and culture.' Speaking at the Content Creators' Summit organised by ISKCON, Gupta said it was the duty of every young citizen to raise their voice whenever civilisational or cultural values were being undermined, a statement from her office said.

"As followers of Lord Krishna, we must show the courage to call out wrongs, no matter how powerful the wrongdoer may be. If each of us contributes, even in small ways, change is inevitable," she said.

The summit focused on Indian culture, tourism, and wellness, and was attended by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav as the chief guest. Delhi's Tourism and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra also addressed the gathering.

Gupta said, "It is not acceptable that someone points fingers at our country and we remain silent. The time has come to respond." She said even battles fought on mobile phones and computers were as important as those fought on borders.

Mishra said bringing together influential youth voices that resonate across the world is the need of the hour.

ISKCON said it will hold a youth event in Delhi on October 12.