Youths open fire at man over argument at eatery in Gurugram, 2 held

Gurugram, Apr 15 (PTI) Two people, including a minor, were held for allegedly firing at a man following an altercation here at an eatery early morning on Tuesday, police said.

The duo were part of a group of four youths who had chased the man from the eatery in a car late Monday night and fired a bullet that hit him on the hand, they said.

The victim is being treated at a private hospital in Gurugram.

According to police, the man filed a complaint around 2.15 am on Tuesday.

In his complaint, the man said he had gone to eat parathas near the Millennium City Centre metro station with his friends in a car.

He got into an argument with four youths who were sitting in another car. When the youths threatened him with a pistol, the complainant fled in their car.

The youths chased the complainant and his friends, crossed them and stopped in front of the latter's car near a liquor shop at Sector 44 due to which both cars collided.

One of the youths, then, fired a bullet with the intention of killing the complainant, he said, adding that it hit him in the hand.

To escape the attackers, I started running but they also fled and left their car on the spot," the victim said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Sushant Lok police station and police arrested one of them and detained another who was a minor within hours.

The car driven by the accused was seized by the police and two cartridges were recovered from the spot. "We are questioning the accused," a spokesperson of Gurugram Police said. PTI COR SKY SKY