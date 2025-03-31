Youth's participation important to realise PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision: Haryana speaker

Chandigarh, Mar 31 (PTI) Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan on Monday said that youth should actively participate in politics and contribute significantly to the country's development.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 requires the involvement of young people, the speaker said to make this dream a reality and to establish India as a global leader, the youth need to play their part.

Kalyan was addressing a state-level Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament event organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Haryana Zone, at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha here.

Parliament and Vidhan Sabha are considered temples of democracy where laws are made, policies are formulated, and development plans are laid out, the speaker said. These institutions also allocate budgets to bring development initiatives to life, he added.

The director of Nehru Yuva Kendra, Haryana Zone, Gurmail Singh Bajwa, said 87 young men and women from across the state took part in the event. PTI SUN ARI