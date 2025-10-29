Youths should harness technology, creativity to address grassroots issues: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Oct 29 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Wednesday called upon the youth to harness technology and creativity to address grassroots issues, raise social awareness and inspire collective action.

Interacting with national service scheme (NSS) volunteers and programme officers of the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) at Raj Bhavan here, he advised them to develop a spirit of problem-solving and approach every challenge with a constructive mindset.

Expressing concern over the growing menace of drug abuse, the governor urged the volunteers to spearhead widespread awareness drives that reach every section of society.

Parnaik also underscored the need for programmes focused on conservation, sustainable waste management and village adoption initiatives promoting self-sufficiency and strengthened community participation, an official release said.

Earlier, the programme officers and volunteers briefed the governor on ongoing activities, including blood donation camps, cleanliness drives and awareness campaigns on social and health-related issues.