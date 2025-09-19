Youth's skills, creativity are nation's real wealth: Himachal Governor at EduSkills summit

Shimla, Sep 19 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday said that in an era of rapidly changing technologies, innovation, and global competition, the real wealth of the nation lies in the knowledge, skills, and creativity of its youth.

Addressing the valedictory session of the three-day "EduSkills HR Summit 2025" here, he said that education drives skills and skills enhance the value of education — only by combining both can society progress. A nation advances when society advances, he opined.

The summit witnessed the participation of academic leaders, including vice-chancellors, principals, and directors, along with corporate leaders, a statement issued here said.

The governor said ideas hold immense power, and artificial intelligence (AI) is a vital part of the evolving landscape. "We are at a juncture where the old foundation and the new construction meet, and AI is a part of this new construction. Its use must be exercised with caution," he observed.

"More than 65 per cent of India's population is young. To turn this demographic dividend into real strength, we must ensure that our students are not only educated but also skilled and employable," he added.

"Skill development is not an option anymore — it is a necessity. It is the foundation on which the future of our youth, the growth of our industries, and the prosperity of our nation rest," he asserted.

Shukla emphasised that empowering youth with knowledge, skills, and confidence is the true way to empower the nation. He also appreciated initiatives like digital internships, Centres of Excellence, and modern training programmes through which EduSkills is empowering lakhs of students across the country.