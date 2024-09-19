Youth's smartphone, received during UP CM's Rozgar Mela, stolen

Ghaziabad (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) A smartphone given to a physically challenged student under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's programme here was allegedly snatched by a person, police said on Thursday.

He has lodged an FIR at Ghantaghar Kotwali against an unknown person, police said.

Manoj, who completed his LLB course from MMH College was given a smartphone at the chief minister's programme on Wednesday. However, it was snatched by an unidentified person after the Rozgar Mela held in Ghantaghar Ramlila Maidan. He had received a mobile phone as his name was shortlisted in the list of beneficiaries.

When his mobile was snatched in the ground he raised an alarm but nobody could listen to his voice in the sound of loudspeakers, Manoj said.

Manoj belongs to Afzal Pur Pavti village of the district. When Additional Commissioner of Police, Ritesh Tripathi was contacted in this regard he said that police are investigating the case.

Adityanath distributed 6,000 smartphones and tablets to the youths under the Rozgar Mela programme on Wednesday.

Appointment letters were also handed over to 1000 jobless youths who were registered in advance. PTI COR ABN HIG