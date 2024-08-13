Youths trying to form new militant outfit brought back to mainstream: Assam DGP

Guwahati: A group of youths attempting to form a new militant outfit have been brought back to the mainstream, a top Assam Police official said on Tuesday.

A cache of arms and ammunition has also been seized from their possession, he added.

Director General of Police (DGP) G P Singh, in a post on X, said, "Another success for @assampolice. In Kokrajhar-Chirang forests, we've been able to intercept and bring out a group of 20 youths who had been trying to form a new militant group since last three/four months." "They've listened to reason and come out and handed over the weapons held by them," he added.

Another success for @assampolice In Kokrajhar-Chirang forests, we’ve been able to intercept and bring out a group of 20 youths who had been trying to form a new militant group since last three/four months. They’ve listened to reason and come out and handed over the weapons held… pic.twitter.com/8I0qYHF5ix — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) August 12, 2024

The arms and ammunition recovered from them comprise six automatic rifles, four single-shot rifles, three pistols with magazine, five grenades, 54 rounds of AK rifle ammunition and nine rounds of pistol ammunition.

"Compliments to @KokrajharP for painstaking hard work. We strive to keep our state free of weapons & violence," the DGP added.