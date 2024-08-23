Youths will break your ego: Himanta to JMM leaders after BJYM rally

Ranchi, Aug 23 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday hit out at the JMM-led government in Jharkhand, asserting that the youths were bound to teach a lesson to the ruling coalition's leaders.

Sarma, also a BJP leader, was reacting to Jharkhand police using tear gas shells, water cannons, rubber bullets and baton charge to disperse Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers who took out a protest rally here against the "injustice" meted out by the Hemant Soren government and its "failure to fulfil election promises".

"I saw the anger of the youth in the pictures that came from Jharkhand. The JMM-Congress government has turned a blind eye to it. But remember, governments are formed due to enthusiasm of the youth and fall due to their anger. The youth of the state will break your ego," Sarma posted on X.

He is the election co-incharge of the BJP in Jharkhand. The assembly polls are due in the state later this year.

The police baton-charged the protesters gathered in the rally when they tried to march towards Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence, which is located near the Morabadi Ground, the venue of the protest programme. PTI NAM NN