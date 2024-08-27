YouTube Premium prices soar in India: Up to 58% hike on subscription plans

Previously, YouTube's individual and student monthly plans were priced at ₹129 and ₹79, respectively. These have now been raised to ₹149 for the individual plan and ₹89 for the student plan.

The family plan, which was earlier available for ₹189 per month, will now cost ₹299.

Other Premium plans have also seen price increases. The individual prepaid monthly plan has gone up from ₹139 to ₹159, and the prepaid quarterly plan is now priced at ₹459, up from ₹399.

Additionally, the annual prepaid plan for individual users has risen by ₹200, from ₹1,290 to ₹1,490.

In February, YouTube reported having over 100 million paid subscribers across YouTube Premium and YouTube Music, a significant increase from 80 million in November 2022.