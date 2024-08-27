YouTube Premium prices soar in India: Up to 58% hike on subscription plans

New Delhi: YouTube has significantly increased the prices of its Premium subscription plans in India.
The cost of individual and student plans has risen by 12 to 15 per cent, while the family plan has seen a steep 58 percent hike.
Previously, YouTube's individual and student monthly plans were priced at ₹129 and ₹79, respectively. These have now been raised to ₹149 for the individual plan and ₹89 for the student plan.
The family plan, which was earlier available for ₹189 per month, will now cost ₹299.
Other Premium plans have also seen price increases. The individual prepaid monthly plan has gone up from ₹139 to ₹159, and the prepaid quarterly plan is now priced at ₹459, up from ₹399.
Additionally, the annual prepaid plan for individual users has risen by ₹200, from ₹1,290 to ₹1,490.
In February, YouTube reported having over 100 million paid subscribers across YouTube Premium and YouTube Music, a significant increase from 80 million in November 2022.