India's Got Latent row: Assam Police quizzes YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani

Guwahati: Guwahati Police on Thursday questioned YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani in connection with a case regarding alleged promotion of obscenity on a publicly accessible online show.

Chanchlani, along with his advocate, appeared before the Crime Branch, which recorded his statement and allowed him to leave for the time being.

"We recorded his statement. As he cooperated with our investigation, we let him go. If required, he will be called again," Guwahati Police Joint Commissioner Ankur Jain told reporters here.

When asked about other accused who have not appeared before the police yet, Jain said notices will be sent once again asking them to present themselves before the investigators.

On February 18, Gauhati High Court had granted interim bail to Chanchlani in connection with the case.

Chanchlani and four others were named in the FIR registered by Guwahati Police on February 10 vide Cyber Police Station case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhtia (BNS), Information Technology Act, Cinematograph Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

The Supreme Court earlier had granted interim protection from arrest to prime accused podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia over his comments on 'Samay Raina's India's Got Latent'.

Apart from Allahbadia and Chanchlani, others named in the case in Assam are comics Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija.