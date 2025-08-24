YouTuber appears before police in Dharmasthala defamation case

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Aug 24 (PTI) YouTuber Sameer MD on Sunday appeared before Belthangady police in connection with a case filed by police on its own over an alleged defamatory video on the Dharmasthala temple.

Police had earlier pasted notices at his rented residence in Bengaluru and his house in Ballari, directing him to appear for questioning. He arrived at Belthangady police station accompanied by three lawyers and recorded his statement.

Sameer had moved the Mangaluru court for anticipatory bail after reports of his possible arrest surfaced. On Thursday, the court granted him bail, shielding him from detention.

Sameer rose to fame after a single video he uploaded on Dharmasthala went viral. It also led to the police registering a case on its own.

His bail plea was moved swiftly when police action was imminent, and the court's order allowed him to avoid custody.