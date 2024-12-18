YouTuber arrested in Hyderabad for alleged sexual harassment of co-actor

Hyderabad, Dec 18 (PTI) A YouTuber was arrested in Hyderabad after a 32-year-old woman co-actor accused him of sexual harassment and misconduct, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

In her complaint filed at the Jubilee Hills Police Station, the woman alleged that Prasad Behera abused, misbehaved with, and sexually harassed her on multiple occasions.

She also claimed he touched her inappropriately during the shooting of a web series, police said.

Following the complaint, a case was registered against the 38-year-old YouTuber, and he was subsequently arrested, a police official stated. Further investigation is underway. PTI VVK SSK VVK SSK ROH