Pro-BJP YouTuber Shajan Skaria assaulted in Kerala allegedly by communists

Idukki: Noted YouTuber Shajan Skaria was allegedly assaulted by a group of unidentified assailants in Thodupuzha in this high-range district of Kerala the previous evening, police said on Sunday.

Skaria is the owner of the YouTube channel named Marunadan Malayali.

He sustained minor injuries in the alleged attack and was admitted to a hospital later.

According to the police FIR, the accused blocked the vehicle of Skaria, manhandled him and attempted to murder him.

Thodupuzha police registered a case into the incident under various sections of the BNS and a manhunt is on to nab the accused.