YouTuber claiming to be spiritual healer arrested for rape in Kerala's Malappuram

Malappuram (Kerala), Nov 29 (PTI) A YouTuber who claimed to be a spiritual healer was arrested for "sexually assaulting" a woman here, police said on Saturday.

The arrested man has been identified as Sajil Cherupanakkad, who runs a YouTube channel named Miracle Path with over 27,000 subscribers.

According to police, Cherupanakkad claimed to perform miracles, and several people had approached him seeking help after viewing his YouTube channel.

The complainant had befriended him after watching his videos, they said.

Police said the accused visited the complainant at her quarters and "sexually assaulted" her.

Following the complaint, Kolathur police registered a case of rape and launched an investigation.

The accused, who had absconded, was arrested in Nedumangad later in the day.

Police said he is also an accused in another rape case registered at the Kalpakanchery police station in Malappuram.

Several others have reportedly contacted police alleging that they were cheated by him, an officer added.

The accused was produced in a court and remanded to judicial custody, police said. PTI TBA SSK