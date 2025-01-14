Youtuber, friends arrested for performing stunts on moving car in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 14 (PTI) A Youtuber and his three friends were arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly performing dangerous stunts on moving cars, a video of which was shared widely on social media, police said.

The four were later let off on bail after they joined the investigation.

The video, that was circulated on January 12, showed Krishna Yadav, who runs the YouTube channel Babajaanivlogs, showcasing stunts in an underpass near the Rapid Metro here and his friends recording the act from another car, a police official said.

Police quickly swung into action and after identifying the cars arrested all four accused. The two cars were also seized. "The accused have made confessions and they were let off on bail after they joined the investigation. The two cars have been seized and further probe into the matter is underway," said Inspector Rajesh Kumar, the SHO of DLF phase 1 police station. PTI COR NSD NSD