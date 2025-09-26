Youtuber granted bail in cyberattack case against CPI(M) leader

Kochi, Sep 26 (PTI) A court here on Friday granted bail to YouTuber KM Shajahan in connection with the cyberattack case against CPI(M) leader KJ Shine and Vypin MLA K N Unnikrishnan.

Shajahan, a former private secretary to the late Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan, was taken into custody on September 25 night and produced before the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate court on Friday.

He is the second accused in a case registered for uploading defamatory videos against Shine and Unnikrishnan on his YouTube channel, Prathipaksham.

When produced at the court, Shajahan’s lawyer filed a bail application.

The court noted that the police had charged Shajahan under provisions related to transmitting obscene material electronically, but found no allegation in the report specifying that he transmitted any obscene content.

The police said he had made derogatory remarks against Shine on his YouTube channel.

The court granted bail on the condition that Shajahan should not commit similar offences in the future and cooperate with the investigation.

The court ordered to execute a bail bond of Rs 25,000 with two solvent sureties.

Coming out of court, Shajahan said he had not done anything to outrage the modesty of women.

He said that in his over 20-year public life, he had supported victims in sexual assault cases, including the Ice Cream Parlour, Vithura, Kiliroor and Kaviyoor cases.

He stated that baseless offences had been charged against him, which did not stand in court now.

He further alleged that the government is trying to put pressure on him. His family was under duress, and he had received frequent threat calls.

Early in the day, Shine thanked the police and the state government for the arrest of Shajahan.