YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia apologises again, says he's receiving death threats

New Delhi: Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia apologised for his controversial remark again on Saturday but said he is scared as he and his family are receiving death threats.

Allahbadia, one of the most influential podcasters with over 16 million followers across social media platforms, landed in a major controversy over his comment on parents and sex at Samay Raina's comedy show "India's Got Latent" last Monday.

He apologised the next day but the controversy refused to die down with police complaints filed against him and those involved with the show.

On Saturday, the social media influencer issued another apology on X and said he and his team are cooperating with the police and all other authorities.

"I will follow due process and be available to all agencies. My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better and I am genuinely sorry.

"I'm watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother's clinic posing as patients. I'm feeling scared and I don't know what to do. But I'm not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India," he wrote.

Raina, on whose show Allahbadia made the comment, has already deleted all the 18 episodes of the show from YouTube, saying it was too much to handle for him. He also said he will cooperate with authorities.

Allahbadia's comment has been dominating the headlines for a week with the influencer and others on the show facing police complaints in Mumbai and Guwahati.

The issue also found a mention in the Parliament and at a meeting of the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, members from different parties have voiced concern over Allahbadia's comment and called for stringent measures to punish him and to ensure that such an incident does not recur.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also asked Allahbadia, Raina, and other panellists Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, as well as the show's producers Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra to appear before it on February 17 in New Delhi.