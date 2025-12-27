YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar released from Puzhal prison following interim bail

Chennai, Dec 27 (PTI) YouTuber Savukku Shankar was released from the Puzhal central prison here on Saturday after the Madras High Court granted him three months interim bail, an official said.

He was arrested on December 13 from his residence here allegedly for assaulting and extorting a film producer.

Shortly after his return from the jail, A Shankar alias Savukku Shankar, a video journalist and the CEO of Savukku Media Private Limited, posted his photo on 'X' saying, "Did you think I would be defeated?" On December 26, after hearing an appeal filed by Shankar's mother A Kamala, a vacation Bench comprising Justices S M Subramaniam and P Dhanabal granted Shankar bail from December 26, 2025, till March 25, 2026, considering his past medical history of cardiac ailments and diabetes.

Kamala had sought her son's release in order to provide him necessary medical treatment.

In the common order, the Bench said in the light of the submissions made before the court and taking into consideration the medical condition of the "prison inmate / petitioner’s son and repeated curtailment of his personal liberty, this court finds it fit to release Shankar on interim bail for 12 weeks from December 26, 2025." Shankar was directed to provide a personal bond for Rs one lakh before the Prison Superintendent to be released on interim bail.

"This court is unable to understand as to why one particular individual who is a YouTube journalist has repeatedly been incarcerated by the law enforcement agency. It raises suspicion as to whether the petitioner’s son herein has become a target of the ruling dispensation as alleged by her," the Bench said.

The individual's history showed instances where the Goondas Act was invoked against him repeatedly for expressing his views on YouTube videos on the actions of the state government, the court said, and recalled that a detention order was set aside by this court in August 2024. "This raises serious questions as to whether there has been any abuse of the process of law on the part of the state government’s law enforcement agency," the court said.

"This is highly unusual where the same individual has been slashed with two detention orders and the second detention order was passed immediately after the first detention order was set aside by this court," the Bench further said.

The allegations against police were serious in nature, especially those on mental harassment and repeated harassment, and this could cause serious disrepute to the law enforcement agency, the court said, and reminded that the due process of law should not be misused to target specific individuals who have fallen out of favour with the state government. PTI JSP JSP ROH