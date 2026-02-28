YouTuber slashed several times in his office in UP's Loni; 7 booked

Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) A 50-year-old YouTuber known for his alleged controversial videos on a particular religion was stabbed multiple times by two bike-borne individuals wearing helmets in the Loni area here, police said.

Salim Ahmed, alias Salim Wastik, was attacked in his office in Ali Garden shortly after offering morning prayers.

According to the police, the assailants, who had been seen loitering near the premises, entered the office and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons before fleeing.

Ahmed sustained serious injuries to his neck, abdomen and ear.

Locals gathered following the commotion and alerted the police, who rushed him to a hospital in Loni. He was later referred to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Delhi due to his critical condition, ACP Loni Siddhartha Gautam said.

Ahmed runs a YouTube channel "Salim Wastik".

Preliminary investigation suggests that he may have been targeted over his videos allegedly criticising certain practices within the Muslim community, the officer said.

An FIR has been lodged at the complaint of his son, Usman, against seven named individuals, Gautam said.

Efforts are underway to obtain CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace the assailants, the ACP added.