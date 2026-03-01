YouTuber stabbed to death in Bhubaneswar, 3 arrested

Bhubaneswar, Mar 1 (PTI) A YouTuber has been allegedly stabbed to death in Bhubaneswar, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in GGP Colony under the jurisdiction of Mancheswar police station around 10 pm on Saturday, and the deceased was identified as Rahul Maharana, a resident of Palasuni locality in the city.

Maharana was attacked with a sharp weapon following an altercation with the trio, an officer said.

He was left in a pool of blood and locals rescued him and took him to a nearby private hospital. He was then shifted to Capital Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

Police scrutinised the CCTV footage of the area and arrested the three persons, and seized a knife used in the crime, he said, adding further investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the murder. PTI BBM BBM ACD