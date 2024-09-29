Youtubers booked for defaming Malayalam actor-director

Kochi, Sep 29 (PTI) A case has been registered against some YouTube channels for allegedly airing objectionable videos and statements about well-known actor-filmmaker Balachandra Menon.

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Menon with the city police commissioner here on Saturday.

The accused YouTube channels had reportedly aired the interview of an actress who had allegedly made some insulting remarks against the "April 18" actor-director.

As per the FIR, the videos were deliberately propagated by the accused on September 27 with an intension to defame Menon and intimidate him.

The case was registered under Section 67 and 67 A of the IT Act.

Multiple FIRs have been registered against several high-profile Malayalam film personalities following allegations of sexual harassment against various directors and actors, sparked by revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report.

The recently released report sheds light into the exploitations and sexual assaults faced by women professionals in the film industry. PTI LGK ROH