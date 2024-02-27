'You've Got This Arjuna!': Book introduces children to Bhagavad Gita

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) A new book, "You've Got This, Arjuna!", introduces children to spiritual text 'Bhagavad Gita' through relatable characters.

The book, published by AdiDev Press, is written by Lissa Coffey and illustrated by Rajesh Nagulakonda.

It is a modern-day version of the conversation between Krishna and Arjuna in the battlefield of Kurukshetra.

"This is the kind of book that parents can read to children at bedtime and later talk about it. I hope that kids will carry these messages with them throughout their lives," said the US-based author in a statement.

On the eve of a big football match, Arjuna starts to wonder whether he should play or not. But a conversation with his friend Krishna opens his eyes to what the game is really about.

Peppered with illustrations by Nagulakonda, the book condenses the life lessons of the spiritual text into a modern, accessible story.

"I believe children need the teachings of Bhagavad Gita more than grownups do, and author Lissa Coffey has done a great job bringing the essence of the Gita to children in a lovely way," said the illustrator.

The book, priced at Rs 439, is currently available for purchase across online and offlines stores.