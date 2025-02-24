YS Sharmila criticises Andhra Governor's address as 'directionless'

Amaravati, Feb 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila on Monday slammed Governor S Abdul Nazeer’s address to the state legislature, calling it "directionless" and riddled with "half-truths and falsehoods".

Pointing out the lack of a clear statement on the implementation of welfare promises, the APCC president accused the TDP-led NDA government of wasting eight months without demonstrating any real commitment.

"The Governor’s address has disappointed people who were expecting the fulfilment of poll promises," she said in a press release, criticising Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s Swarna Andhra 2047 vision as a "farce".

Focusing on the YSRCP, Sharmila questioned whether the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party was more concerned about securing opposition status or addressing people's problems.

According to her, YSRCP legislators attended the Assembly only out of "fear of losing their membership".

If the YSRCP is committed to people’s welfare, she urged its members to attend the Assembly from Tuesday. She also slammed Jagan Mohan Reddy saying that there was no change in him even in the face of "public resentment". PTI STH SSK ADB