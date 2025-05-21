YS Sharmila on indefinite hunger strike for restoring Vizag Steel Plant contract workers' jobs

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila on Wednesday joined a sit-in hunger strike here in support of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant contract workers, who were allegedly sacked by the plant's management.

The Congress leader demanded the restoration of jobs for as many as 2,000 contract workers, who were allegedly sacked recently.

"In support of workers at the VSP protest site, APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy began an indefinite hunger strike," said a press release from the Congress party.

Sharmila demanded the immediate restoration of jobs to the affected workers.

Several Congress leaders and party cadres attended the protest in the port city.