YS Sharmila vows to work towards rebuilding Congress in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Jan. 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Y S Sharmila on Tuesday said she would work faithfully towards rebuilding the party to its past glory in the state with total commitment and integrity.

In a post on social media platform 'X', she also thanked AICC leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for appointing her as the APCC president.

"I thank hon'ble @kharge ji , #SoniaGandhi ji , @RahulGandhi ji , and @kcvenugopalmp ji for trusting me with post of the president of @INC_AndhraPradesh. I promise to work faithfully towards rebuilding the party to its past glory in Andhra Pradesh with total commitment and integrity,” she said in the post.

Noting that she was looking forward to working closely with each and every Congress foot soldier, she sought the support of Gidugu Rudraraju who resigned as APCC chief to enable her to take over the post.

Sharmila, the daughter of former CM Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, was appointed as the new president of the Andhra Pradesh state unit on Tuesday. The sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sharmila had joined the Congress on January 4 in Delhi in the presence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

Sharmila had announced the merger of her party YSR Telangana Party with the Congress and said she would fulfil any responsibility given to her. PTI STH GDK SDP ROH