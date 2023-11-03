Advertisment
#National

YSR Telangana Party not to contest Nov 30 assembly polls, to support Congress

NewsDrum Desk
03 Nov 2023
Y S Sharmila (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The YSR Telangana Party will not contest the November 30 assembly polls in the state and would support opposition Congress, YSRTP president Y S Sharmila said on Friday.

Sharmila, daughter of late chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, announced supporting Congress to end the "corrupt and anti-people rule" of BRS led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

She said she would not like to stand as a hurdle by splitting the anti-government votes, when there is a possibility of a regime change in the state.

