YSR Telangana Party not to contest Nov 30 assembly polls, to support Congress

Hyderabad: The YSR Telangana Party will not contest the November 30 assembly polls in the state and would support opposition Congress, YSRTP president Y S Sharmila said on Friday.

Sharmila, daughter of late chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, announced supporting Congress to end the "corrupt and anti-people rule" of BRS led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

She said she would not like to stand as a hurdle by splitting the anti-government votes, when there is a possibility of a regime change in the state.