YSR Telangana Party president Y S Sharmila's padayatra recognised by Indian Book of Records

Hyderabad, August 16 (PTI) In recognition of her recent padayatra across Telangana, the Indian Book of Records has presented its certificate for 'First Indian Woman to walk 3,800 kilometres in the State of Telangana by Meeting the Citizens' to YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president Y S Sharmila.

Advertisment

The certificate was presented to the YSR Telangana Party founder on August 15.

On Wednesday, Sharmila said on X, formerly known as Twitter "My commitment towards the people of Telangana and their aspirations receives recognition and appreciation from the Indian Book of Records. Though my padayatra was not to set any record, I humbly accept this recognition." "Y S Sharmila achieved a new 'Indian World Record' with the title 'First Indian Woman to walk 3,800 kilometers in the State of Telangana by meeting the citizens'," the certificate tagged by Sharmila read.

Sharmila, daughter of former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and sister of current AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, undertook the foot march on October 20, 2021 from Chevella and covered over 3,800 km, spreading across several assembly constituencies in Telangana, till February this year. PTI VVK ANE