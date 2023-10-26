YSRC kicks off multi-region ‘Samajika Sadikara’ bus yatra in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Oct 26 (PTI) The ruling YSRC on Thursday launched its 'Samajika Sadikara' (social equality) bus yatra aimed at bringing awareness among the public on the social progress achieved by the state government in Andhra Pradesh in the last four years.

Advertisment

The campaign is also being undertaken to bring together Backward Classes (BC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and minorities under a unified front for empowerment.

“In our government, the priority accorded to SCs, STs, BCs and minorities was never given in the history of this state… All of them should unite from today’s Samajika Sadikara yatra by YSRCP and proclaim the social justice rendered through our government,” said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in a post on X.

The objective of the bus yatra is also to carry the message of Reddy’s vision of social empowerment and justice across the state.

Advertisment

It is expected to see participation of leaders and representatives from BC, SC, ST and minority communities.

Senior YSRCP leader and Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana noted that the bus tour will focus on informing the masses about the welfare done by the government to the downtrodden sections in the past four years.

Divided into three geographical regions, the bus yatra started from Singanamala Assembly constituency in Anantapur in the south zone of the state.

In the central zone, the yatra commenced from Tenali constituency in Guntur district and Ichchapuram constituency in Srikakulam district in the north zone.

Several ruling party enthusiasts also took out motorcycle rallies in support of YSRCP. The bus yatra is expected to conclude on December 31. PTI STH ROH