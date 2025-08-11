YSRCP accuses Andhra CM of conspiring to block party’s victory in local body polls

Amaravati, Aug 11 (PTI) YSRCP leader V Srinivas on Monday accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of "conspiring to prevent" the party’s victory in the Pulivendula and Vontimitta local body polls scheduled for August 12.

The former minister alleged that Naidu was "misusing police and TDP supporters to 'influence the outcome,' fearing defeat in free and fair elections.

“Naidu is orchestrating conspiracies to thwart YSRCP’s win in the Pulivendula and Vontimitta local body polls. Such tactics will ultimately fail,” Srinivas claimed, at a press conference held at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli.

MPTC elections are set to be held in Ramakuppam (Chittoor district), Karempudi (Palnadu district), and Vidavaluru (Nellore district), while ZPTC elections are scheduled in Pulivendula and Vontimitta (YSR Kadapa district).

The by-election became necessary following the demise of ZPTC member C Maheshwar Reddy two years ago.

Srinivas claimed that peaceful elections would make a TDP victory impossible, accusing Naidu of turning the development-focused Pulivendula into a “political battleground driven by vendetta.” He further alleged that the NDA coalition government had plunged Andhra Pradesh into chaos within a year, "resorting to looting, atrocities, false SC/ST cases, and relocating polling booths to restrict voting rights." Srinivas charged that hundreds of YSRCP sympathisers have faced bind-over cases, party leaders have been attacked, and police officials have allegedly acted as puppets of the TDP rather than impartial enforcers of law and order.

He cited the recent alleged attempted murder of YSRCP MLC Ramesh Yadav as evidence of political violence and accused the State Election Commissioner (SEC) of favouring the ruling party by “ignoring such incidents.” “Intimidation through arrests won’t work. Our state’s jails aren’t enough for our dedicated workers,” he claimed, adding that people are disgusted by this “descent into thuggery” over a mere ZPTC seat.

Srinivas urged Naidu to abandon these alleged “repressive tactics” and ensure a peaceful electoral process.

There was no immediate response from the ruling TDP to Srinivas's remarks.