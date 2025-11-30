YSRCP accuses Andhra CM of creating regional wedge through 'irrational' district reorganisation

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 30 (PTI) Senior YSRCP leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Sunday accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of creating a "deliberate wedge" between farmers and regions through the ongoing reorganisation of districts.

Govardhan Reddy alleged that Naidu went back on his election promise regarding Gudur in Nellore district and was "reshaping district boundaries in an irrational manner" that has triggered unrest among farmers dependent on existing administrative structures.

"YSRCP warns Naidu not to create a wedge between farmers and regions in the name of reorganization of districts," said Govardhan Reddy, addressing a press conference here.

The TDP-led NDA government is reorganising districts without considering local agricultural needs, and this is creating serious friction between regions, the former minister alleged.

He claimed that former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had reorganised districts by treating Parliamentary constituencies as administrative units and created Alluri Sitharama Raju district based on local considerations, unlike the current approach.

Govardhan Reddy questioned why Naidu had "went back on his commitment" that Gudur would remain within Nellore district, pointing out that Venkatagiri, Rapur, Kaluvayi and Saidapuram mandals--initially part of Nellore--were now being shifted to Tirupati despite public resistance.

He alleged that keeping these mandals away from Nellore district would cause hardships to farmers, particularly in water-sharing, irrigation coordination and overall administrative access, adding that such disruptions could have long-term consequences.

The YSRCP leader further flayed TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy for "showing no interest in issues affecting his own Sarvepalli constituency", claiming that merely writing a letter to the chief minister "reflected the ruling party's lack of seriousness on local problems".

